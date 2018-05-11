En 2017, España obtuvo el peor resultado de su serie histórica en el Índice de Percepción de la Corrupción (IPC), que desde 2009 elabora anualmente la ONG Transparencia Internacional. Nuestro país sólo logró una puntuación de 57 sobre 100 que le sitúa entre los puestos 42 y el 45 de un total de 180 países evaluados.
Pero, ¿qué valoración hace el Gobierno del descenso anual de España en el IPC? Para el Ejecutivo de Rajoy, lo más importante es la "recuperación de activos". Así lo constata el Gobierno tras la pregunta escrita del senador de Unidos Podemos Joan Comorera.
En la respuesta escrita, que declina valorar la posición de España en el IPC, se cita otro informe de la ong, realizado además en 2016 tras la Cumbre Global Anticorrupción, en el que habla de las "promesas cumplidas".
En esta línea, el Gobierno señala que este informe aseguraba que "de acuerdo con nuestros capítulos en el país, el destacado actor en la recuperación de activos fue España, que completó sus cinco promesas. La nueva Oficina de Recuperación y Gestión de Activos que entró en pleno funcionamiento en enero y el personal que desempeña en el sus labores ha sabido estar a la altura sobre cómo hacer cumplir la legislación aprobada en 2015 sobre comiso sin condena, comiso extendida y comiso de activos de terceros".
Ante la pregunta de Joan Comorera sobre las medidas de prevención de la corrupción previstas para aplicar en este 2018, el Gobierno contempla la creación de la Oficina de Recuperación y Gestión de Activos (ORGA) como la única estrategia para frenar el aumento de la percepción de la corrupción en nuestro país. Un problema que sí preocupa a los españoles, según el Barómetro del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) correspondiente al mes pasado, en el que se se refleja una subida de casi cuatro puntos.
