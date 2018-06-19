Público
Público

Cospedal confirma que "da la cara" y se presenta en la carrera para suceder a Rajoy 

La secretaria general del PP anuncia que se postulará a la dirección del partido hora y media después de que lo hiciera Santamaría. La formación conservadora se adentra ahora en el escenario que más temía, sin un claro "candidato de consenso" y con ambas dirigentes dando la batalla por hacerse con el control del aparato del partido.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy y la exministra de Defensa y actual secretaria general del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, durante la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del PP en la que se ha dado el pistoletazo de salida de la carrera suces

El expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy y la exministra de Defensa y actual secretaria general del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, durante la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del PP en la que se ha dado el pistoletazo de salida de la carrera sucesoria de Mariano Rajoy. EFE/Chema Moya

La batalla sucesoria en el Partido Popular ha comenzado. La presidenta del Partido Popular de Castilla-La Mancha y secretaria general de esta formación a nivel nacional, María Dolores de Cospedal, ha confirmado este martes ante la Junta Directiva regional del PP autonómico que se presenta a la carrera para suceder a Mariano Rajoy porque en toda su carrera política "he dado la cara y siempre la daré por lo que creo".

Su anuncio, esperado, se ha producido apenas una hora y media después de que la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, hiciera lo propio.

La secretaria general del PP y presidenta de la formación en Castilla-La Mancha ha anunciado ante la Junta Directiva de su formación que se convertirá en la sexta candidata a la Presidencia del Partido Popular, que se decidirá en el XIX Congreso de la formación, entre el 20 y el 21 de julio. Cospedal, que ha repasado ante la dirección regional del partido toda su carrera política, ha dicho que "la responsabilidad y el sentido del deber me han llevado a comportarme siempre como se esperaba de mí"

Tras el paso atrás del que para todos los dirigentes consultados estaba llamado a ser el "candidato de consenso" para reemplazar a Mariano Rajoy, el presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, el partido conservador afronta el escenario que más temía: la guerra abierta por el control del aparato de Génova 13.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas