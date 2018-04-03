La secretaria general del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, ha pedido a la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional que desbloquee las cuentas del extesorero Luis Bárcenas para que pueda pagarle las costas del juicio por vulnerar su derecho al honor, según La Vanguardia.
En 2015, el extesorero del Partido Popular fue condenado por la Audiencia Provincial de Toledo a indemnizar con 50.000 euros a Cospedal por vulnerar su derecho al honor con la filtración de los papeles de Bárcenas, que plasmaban la supuesta contabilidad paralela del PP.
Bárcenas había declarado ante el juez Pablo Ruz, en el marco de la investigación sobre la presunta financiación irregular del PP, que Cospedal había recibido sobres con dinero negro. Tras ser condenado por la Audiencia de Toledo, el Tribunal Supremo no admitió a trámite el recurso contra la sentencia.
Tres años después, la secretaria general del PP quiere recuperar los 17.460 euros de las costas judiciales, que no llegó a cobrar porque las cuentas bancarias de Bárcenas, investigado en el caso Gürtel, están bloqueadas, de ahí su petición a la Audiencia Nacional.
En un escrito presentado por Cospedal al que ha tenido acceso La Vanguardia, su letrado solicita que se le desbloquee parcialmente las cuentas para poder cobrar las costas, del mismo modo que Luis Bárcenas dispone puntualmente de dinero para satisfacer sus necesidades: "Pese a tener bloqueados las cuentas y bienes de su titularidad, viene disponiendo con autorización y tolerancia del Juzgado de cantidades necesarias para su subsistencia. Y así viene afrontando el pago de gastos médicos, alimentación o vivienda".
El abogado entiende que "no existe ningún motivo para privar a otros profesionales, tales como este letrado, del cobro de sus créditos". Según él, "no se trata de una factura de honorarios determinados de manera alzada o caprichosa, sino de unas costas aprobadas de manera definitiva por un Tribunal por adecuarse exactamente a los criterios establecidos por el colegio profesional".
