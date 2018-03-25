El Ministerio de Defensa se gastará más de cuatro millones de euros en lavar su imagen y su historia. Este nuevo plan se aprueba días después del último ciclo inversor, un conjunto de siete programas cuyo coste se ha estimado en 10.805 millones de euros.
El Departamento dirigido por María Dolores de Cospedal plantea un plan para el periodo 2018-2020 enfocado en cuatro ámbitos: "Promover la cultura de defensa, formación de los militares, fomento de la investigación y ayudas sociales". No obstante, para esta última partida, el Ministerio calcula una cuantía estimada de 400.000 euros.
En cuanto a la cuantía de las subvenciones, dependerá de la dotación presupuestaria de cada año, pero el Ministerio hace un cálculo aproximado que eleva el importe total a más de 4,6 millones de euros entre todas las partidas.
El objetivo de esta nueva inversión es "racionalizar y simplificar las líneas existentes" y favorecer la "concurrencia competitiva" para la concesión de las ayudas, "siendo las subvenciones de concesión directa una excepción", según explica el Ministerio.
