La secretaria general del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, ofreció al vicesecretario de Comunicación, Pablo Casado, integrarse en su candidatura, aunque éste no aceptó y seguirá participando por su cuenta en la carrera a la sucesión de Mariano Rajoy.
Fuentes de la candidatura de Cospedal han confirmado que hizo este ofrecimiento a Casado, quien ayer presentó su candidatura, mientras que la todavía número dos ha anunciado la suya esta mañana.
Esta misma tarde, Casado ha asegurado en declaraciones a los medios que la entrada de Cospedal y de Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría en la carrera por el liderazgo del partido no cambia sus planes y piensa llegar hasta el final con su candidatura.
En el entorno de Cospedal aseguran que no esperan que haya juego sucio en esta carrera electoral en la que muchos dirigentes han admitido su inquietud por la rivalidad entre ella y Sáenz de Santamaría.
Y subrayan que aunque Casado no haya aceptado integrarse, Cospedal seguirá intentando sumar de aquí al día 5 de julio, cuando se celebra la votación en primera vuelta de este proceso.
