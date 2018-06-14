Costa declara que dos empresas del circuito de Fórmula 1 de Valencia dieron dinero al PP

El ex secretario general del Partido Popular de la Comunidad Valenciana (PPCV) Ricardo Costa ha asegurado este jueves ante la titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 17 que dos empresas que realizaron obras de construcción en el circuito urbano dieron dinero al Partido Popular.
Fuentes conocedoras de la declaración han indicado que las dos empresas citadas por Ricardo Costa han sido Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas (FCC) y Hormigones Martínez, que en los años 2007 y 2008 realizaron obras en el circuito urbano donde se iba a celebrar el gran premio de Fórmula 1.
Ricardo Costa, que estaba citado a declarar como testigo a las 13.00 horas en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 17 de Valencia, empezó su declaración poco después de las 19.00 horas por demoras del propio juzgado y terminó pasadas las 21.30 horas.
A la salida de la Ciudad de la Justicia, Costa ha asegurado a periodistas que se ha ratificado en su colaboración con la Justicia y ha contestado a todas las preguntas que le han formulado durante su comparecencia pero se ha negado a hacer declaraciones a los medios de comunicación "por respeto a la Justicia, los jueces y la Fiscalía con los que estoy colaborando".
La comparecencia de Costa forma parte de una pieza sobre la Fórmula 1 declarada secreta por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 17 en la que se investiga las adjudicaciones de obras para la construcción del circuito urbano de Fórmula 1 en Valencia.
Poco después de las 22.00 horas llegó el expresidente de la Generalitat Francisco Camps, citado como investigado para que también preste declaración en esta causa.
