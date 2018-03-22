Público
Público

Cristina Cifuentes Catalá ve "razonables" las explicaciones de Cifuentes, que tiene "el apoyo de todos"

En declaraciones en Onda Cero, el ministro de Justicia ha subrayado que la Universidad también tiene que aclarar "algún elemento" y ha confiado en que los hechos se esclarezcan pronto.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, durante el debate en pleno del Congreso de los Diputados de la moción del grupo socialista sobre su reprobación. EFE/Paco Campos

El ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Paco Campos

El ministro de Justicia, Rafael Catalá, ha considerado "bastante razonables" y "convincentes" las explicaciones de Cristina Cifuentes sobre las notas de su máster de 2012, y ha garantizado que la presidenta madrileña cuenta "con el apoyo de todos" en el PP.

En declaraciones en Onda Cero, el ministro ha subrayado que al margen de las explicaciones que ha dado Cifuentes, la Universidad también tiene que aclarar "algún elemento", y ha confiado en que los hechos se esclarezcan pronto.

Catalá ha supuesto que ayer Cifuentes tuvo un día "difícil" buscando papeles que demostraran que había aprobado su máster sin que se falsificaran las notas, y no ha querido opinar sobre si la presidenta "tardó mucho o poco" en dar explicaciones.

En este sentido, ha apuntado que él no guarda sus trabajos de su etapa universitaria en los años 80, y ha admitido que si alguien pusiese en cuestión su aprobado en alguna asignatura tardaría en encontrar los documentos que lo demostrasen, después de tantos años.

El ministro, con todo, ha subrayado la "confianza" del PP en Cifuentes, que "tiene el apoyo de todos", y ha negado que haya personas dentro del partido que quieran hacerle daño, entre otras cosas porque eso "hace daño a la marca (PP)", y "no tiene sentido trabajar para que le pasen cosas malas a los compañeros".

"Tiene un buen aval, un buen trabajo detrás para ser candidata", ha concluido.

Etiquetas