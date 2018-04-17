La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes, ha renunciado al máster de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos en una carta enviada al rector, Javier Ramos, según anuncia en una de sus cuentas de Twitter.

La publicación en la red social remite a una información de okdiario, en la que se publica la carta dirigida al rector, donde Cifuentes pide disculpas y recuerda que cumplió con todo lo que le pidió la universidad y todo lo que exigía la ley.

Cifuentes se exime de responsabilidades y culpa de las supuestas irregularidades administrativas en la obtención del máster a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. Asegura que posee el titulo oficial del máster y "todos los certificados acreditativos del pago de las tasas y de las calificaciones obtenidas, sellados y compulsados por la Secretaría de la Universidad".

También acusa a la universidad pública por haberle facilitado la continuación de sus estudios tras su nombramiento como delegada del Gobierno en Madrid en 2012, un cargo que le "impedía seguir al mismo régimen académico que el resto de alumnos". “Me incorpore al máster porque inicialmente me encontraba en condiciones de cursarlo con plena dedicación, circunstancia que se vio alterada por mi nombramiento como delegada del Gobierno en Madrid". La universidad le dio la oportunidad de cursar el máster con unos requisitos "que no creo que hayan sido ni mejores ni peores que los que se hayan propuesto a otras personas", y sin esta posibilidad "sencillamente no habría cursado el máster".

"Debí rechazar las facilidades que me ofrecía la universidad", ha lamentado Cifuentes en su carta. E insiste que no ha considerado que "las condiciones establecidas por la universidad pudieran ser consideradas por alguien como un agravio". Por ese motivo, ha pedido disculpas y ha aprovechado la ocasión para "renunciar a la utilización del título expedido por la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos".

Cristina Cifuentes asegura que la obtención del titulo no le ha reportado ningún beneficio: "Ni ha facilitado mi propoción de ninguna manera en ningún ámbito laboral ni político".