Podemos critica a la Universidad de Extremadura por utilizar en Selectividad un artículo contra Irene Montero

El editorial de 'El País' cargaba contra la diputada de Unidos Podemos por haber utilizado en uno de sus discuros la palabra  "portavoza" para defender los derechos de las mujeres.

Pregunta del exámen de Selectividad de Extremadura en la que se pide que se analice un artículo de 'El País' que críticaba a Irene Montero por haber utilizado la palabra 'portavoza'

Podemos ha críticado a la Universidad de Extremadura por utilizar en una pregunta del exámen de selectividad un editorial de El País en el que se cargaba contra Irene Montero por utilizar en uno de sus discuros la palabra "portavoza" para defender los derechos de las mujeres mediante el lenguaje.

El secretario general de Podemos de Extremadura, Álvaro Jaén, ha calificado como "impresentable" la elección del texto y ha resaltado el carácter "profundamente machista" del editorial.

"Es impresentable que se pida que analicen gramaticalmente un editorial sobre el machismo, obviando además que es profundamente machista porque invita a las mujeres a que cuando se confundan respondan de manera bien humorada y risueña, y echar pestes sobre Podemos, que es gratis", ha explicado a la prensa.

Además, Jaén ha señalado que "nunca" se verá en un exámen de Selectividad un texto en el que se analicen los casos de corrupción que rodean al Partido Popular como Púnica o Feval.

