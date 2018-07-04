Ciudadanos acaba de anunciar que exigirá la dimisión del alcalde de Arroyomolinos, Carlos Rupiérez. Además, advierten que si no se deja el cargo, el partido le echará de la formación. Así lo ha dado a conocer Ciudadanos este miércoles mediante un comunicado: "En caso de que la dimisión no se produzca en las próximas horas, se efectuará su expulsión".
El partido que lidera Albert Rivera también ha avisado a media tarde que requiere al concejal de San Andrés de Rabanedo (León), Juan Carlos Fernández, su dimisión. Y, al igual que con Rupiérez, amenazan con expulsarle de la formación si no abandona.
Las nuevas medidas adoptadas por el partido se conocen después de el juez deje en libertad con cargos a Ruipérez. El regidor del municipio madrileño ha prestado declaración esta mañana y, tras conocer el veredicto del juez, Ciudadanos le ha enviado el requerimiento para exigirle la dimisión. Ruipérez fue detenido este martes por la Policía Nacional en el marco de la operación anticorrupción 'Enredadera', que investiga un presunto fraude en la contratación de 'app' para gestionar el tráfico de 40 municipios.
Ciudadanos ayer actuó con inmediatez cuando, nada más conocer los cargos del partido que habían sido detenidos, anunciaron que suspendían su militancia. También avisaron de que, en el caso de que estas personas fueran imputadas por presuntos delitos de corrupción, el partido procedería a su expulsión.
Delitos de cohecho, prevaricación y tráfico de influencias
Las detenciones, investigaciones y registros afectan a ayuntamientos gobernados por el PP, el PSOE y Ciudadanos, y se investigan posibles delitos de cohecho, tráfico de influencias, prevaricación, negociaciones prohibidas a funcionarios, revelación de secretos oficiales, malversación de caudales públicos, delitos contra la hacienda pública, blanqueo de capitales y pertenencia a organización criminal.
