Cs Cs ganaría las elecciones catalanas pero el independentismo mantendría la mayoría absoluta

Cs ganaría con entre 33 y 34 diputados, pero el independentismo lograría mantener la mayoría absoluta en el Parlament con entre 70 y 75 diputados, según una encuesta del CEO.

Inés Arrimadas, Ciudadanos - EFE

Cs ganaría las elecciones con entre 33 y 34 diputados si se celebraran ahora, pero el independentismo lograría mantener la mayoría absoluta en el Parlament con entre 70 y 75 diputados, según una encuesta del Centre d'Estudis d'Opinió de la Generalitat que ha presentado este viernes su director, Jordi Argelaguet.

El sondeo arroja que JxCat retrocedería a entre 30 y 32 diputados, ERC se situaría entre los 29-32 escaños, el PSC lograría entre 13 y 15, los comuns subirían hasta los 11, la CUP también experimentaría un crecimiento hasta los 11 y el PP se quedaría entre los 3 y 4 diputados.

Se trata de una encuesta realizada a 1.500 catalanes, con un margen de error +-2,53% y elaborada entre el 7 y el 27 de abril, es decir, en plenas negociaciones entre independentistas para desbloquear la legislatura en Catalunya e investir a un presidente.

