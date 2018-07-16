Público
Reducción de jornada Defensa concede la reducción de jornada retribuida a una militar madre de un niño con graves brotes psicóticos

Defensa denegó la reducción de jornada remunerada a una soldado madre de cuatro niños, uno de ellos con una discapacidad reconocida del 65% que se autolesiona sin parar debido a que "no requiere un cuidado directo, continuo y permanente de su madre”. Ahora, el ministerio ha rectificado y M.B. podrá atender a su hijo que requiere cuidado intensivo.

Edificio del Ministerio de Defensa/EFE

El Ministerio de Defensa ha concedido reducción de jornada retribuida a una soldado madre de 4 hijos, uno de ellos con enfermedad grave, al haberse estimado el recurso de alzada, previo informe favorable de la Secretaría Permanente del Observatorio Militar para la igualdad entre mujeres y hombres en las Fuerzas Armadas.

Defensa da así la razón a la soldado M.B., a quien el Ejército de Tierra había denegado la reducción de jornada por considerar que su caso no cumplía los requisitos precisados en el artículo 16 de la Orden Ministerial 253/2015, de 9 de febrero.

Dicha orden regula el régimen de vacaciones, permisos, reducciones de jornada y licencias de los miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas, que prevé una reducción de jornada retribuida para el cuidado de un hijo menor afectado por enfermedad grave. 

El pequeño sufre un trastorno de conducta grave con alteraciones de tipo psicótico acompañado de un Trastorno por Déficit de Atención e Hiperactividad (TDAH). Los médicos son muy claros: "El paciente precisa de un cuidado directo, continuo y permanente por parte de sus padres, bajo la responsabilidad de la madre al tener la guardia y custodia del mismo", afirma en su informe la neuróloga infantil que en primer lugar le diagnosticó.

La soldado presentó recurso de alzada que ha motivado la decisión adoptada por el Ministerio de Defensa. Así M.B. podrá disfrutar de "una reducción de jornada de al menos la mitad de la duración de aquella percibiendo las retribuciones integras para atender a su hijo menor que requiere un cuidado permanente y continuo".

