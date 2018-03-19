Defensa prevé comprar nuevo armamento valorado en más de 10.000 millones

Según un informe elaborado el pasado 12 de marzo por la Secretaría de Estado de Defensa y al que ha tenido acceso la SER, el ministerio tiene previsto —"considerando las capacidades más necesarias y urgente"—, poner en marcha un "nuevo ciclo inversor", que se iniciará en breve "con siete programas cuyo coste se ha estimado en 10.805 millones de euros".
El informe consta de siete programas: los vehículos de combate sobre ruedas 8x8, las fragatas F-110, nuevo aviones de entrenamiento, la modernización del sistema de mando y control aéreo, aviones de reabastecimiento "MRTT", helicópteros NH-90 navalizados y la modernización de los helicópteros "Chinook".
Como ya avanzara en la pasada pascua militar la ministra María Dolores de Cospedal, el Ministerio de Defensa tiene previsto poner en marcha un Nuevo Ciclo Inversor consistente en un plan de adquisición de sistemas de armas para los próximos 15 años.
Un proyecto que sustituirá al pergeñado durante los años noventa cuando España se embarcó en los llamados Programas Especiales de Armamento (PEAS), programas que —por cierto— han dejado una deuda de cerca de 20.000 millones de euros, a pagar hasta 2030.
