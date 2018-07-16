Público
Déficit autonomías El Gobierno relajará dos décimas el objetivo de déficit de las autonomías para 2019

Pasaría del 0,1 al 0,3% del PIB, por lo que pondrá a disposición de las comunidades unos 2.500 millones de euros

Pedro Sánchez, con el rey este lunes durante la reunión del Consejo de Seguridad Nacional. EFE/ Mariscal

El Gobierno prevé relajar dos décimas el objetivo de déficit de las comunidades autónomas para el año 2019, que pasaría del 0,1 al 0,3% del PIB, según informan fuentes del Ejecutivo.

Esa medida será previsiblemente anunciada este martes por el presidente del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, en su comparecencia ante el Congreso para presentar su programa de Gobierno, coincidiendo con el primer mes y medio desde su llegada al Palacio de la Moncloa.

Según señalan las fuentes, se estima que esta decisión pondrá a disposición de las comunidades autónomas unos 2.500 millones de euros.

Dentro del repaso a su programa de Gobierno, Sánchez hará hincapié en la relevancia que desde Moncloa se da a las cuestiones de carácter social, con la mirada puesta en la tramitación de los presupuestos generales del Estado para 2019 después del verano.

