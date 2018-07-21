Era la última incógnita por despejar: tras su discurso como candidato a liderar el PP, Pablo Casado ha desvelado su lista para el nuevo Comité Ejecutivo Nacional. Consta de 35 nombres, entre los que destacan cuatro exministros que apoyaron a María Dolores de Cospedal y hoy le respaldan a él: Dolors Montserrat, Rafael Catalá, Juan Ignacio Zoido e Isabel García Tejerina. Con ellos irían también los hoy vicesecretarios salientes, Andrea Levy y Javier Maroto.
No obstante, y como ya habían avanzado desde su equipo, Casado no ha desvelado los cargos que irán asociados a esos nombres. "Quiero integración al máximo nivel, no voy a dejar los sitios que sobren", afirmaba el candidato en su discurso, lanzando así un dardo a su rival, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, a la que promete integrar.
A quien no ha mencionado como integrante de los órganos directivos es a María Dolores de Cospedal, que ya forma parte de la Junta Directiva Nacional, al ser presidenta del PP de Castilla-La Mancha.
Le ha dejado la puerta abierta a integrarse en el Comité Ejecutivo si así lo desea, y ha destacado que tres de los vocales de libre designación serán José Ramón García-Hernández, José Manuel García-Margallo y Elio Cabanes, los candidatos a suceder a Rajoy que no superaron el corte de la primera vuelta, y que hoy le apoyan.
Listado de su propuesta para el Comité Ejecutivo
Emma Buj Sanchez
Javier Campos Monrreal
Begoña Carrasco García
Rafael Catalá Polo
Diego Calvo Pouso
Concha De Santa Ana Fernandez
Alejandro Fernandez Alvarez
Reyes Fernandez Hurlé
Manuel Fernandez Vega
Toni Fuster Zanoguera
Teodoro García Egea
Javier Aureliano García Molina
Isabel García Tejerina
Raquel Gonzalez Diez-Andino
Antonio Gonzalez Terol
Maria del Carmen Hernandez Vento
Carlos Izquierdo Torres
Andrea Levy Soler
Jose Miguel Luengo Gallego
Fernando Jesus Manzano Pedrera
Javier Maroto Aranzabal
María Martin Diez de Valdeón
Dolors Monserrat Monserrat
Diego Movellan Lombilla
Francisco Javier Nuñez Nuñez
Esperanza Oña Sevilla
Juan Parejo Fernandez
Margarita Prohens Rigo
Rosa Romero Sanchez
Alfonso Rueda Valenzuela
Elena Samaniego Covarribias
Cesar Sanchez Perez
Antonio Silvan Rodriguez
Ana Belen Vazquez Blanco
Juan Ignacio Zoido Alvarez
Vocales de libre designación
Elio Cabanes
Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo
Jose Ramón García Hernandez
Lista para la Junta Directiva Nacional
Pablo Alvarez-Pire Santiago
Diego Bengoa De la Cruz
Juana Mª Carrillo Ortiz
Alberto Casero Avila
Leticia Comeron Refojos
Agustin Conde Bajen
Gemma Mª Cortés Luna
Ignacio Cosidó
Alberto F Diaz Lopez
Javier Dorado Soto
Llorens Galmes Vergel
Ana Vanesa García Jimenez
Jose luis Gonzalez Lamola
Mª Remedios Gordo Hernandez
Agustin Hernandez Fernandez de roj
Pablo Hispan
Francisco Javier Lence
José Loaiza Garcia
Elena Muñoz Fonteris
Pedro Navarro Lopez
Juan José Nuñez Perez
Angeles Pedraza Portero
Miguel Angel Ruiz Ortiz
Pablo Ruz Villanueva
Sebastian Sagreras Ballester
Jose Antonio Sanchez
Luis Santamaría Ruiz
Joaquin Seoado Martinez
Ana Urriestanzu
Amaya Zarranz Errea
