RTVE El desprecio de un diputado al Congreso y a RTVE: vota al fallecido Lauren Postigo

Su voto resulta nulo tras escribir en su papeleta el nombre del crítico musical y presentador.

La presidenta de la cámara, Ana Pastor, sostiene unos votos durante el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados, en el que se debate la elección del nuevo Consejo de Administración y el presidente de RTVE.

El Congreso de los Diputados ha rechazado la propuesta del Gobierno para la renovación de RTVE. La Cámara ha tumbado así el primer intento  para renovar la cúpula de la corporación, por lo que tendrá que realizar una segunda vuelta en 48 horas, que necesita una mayoría absoluta y el respaldo de al menos cuatro grupos.

Lauren Postigo. CANTARES

Lauren Postigo en Cantares

Una de las anécdotas más tristes la ha protagonizado un diputado cuyo voto ha resultado nulo tras escribir el nombre del fallecido "Lauren Postigo" en su papel en una votación tan trascendente para el futuro del ente público. El crítico musical y presentador falleció en 2006 en Madrid debido a un ataque cardíaco.

La propuesta de PSOE, Unidos Podemos y PNV —en la que proponen a Tomás Fernando Flores como presidente— ha recibido 150 votos, mientras que el Consejo propuesto por el PP —que apuesta por Eladio Jareño para la Presidencia de la corporación—, ha obtenido 128 votos.

(Habrá ampliación)

