Detenido Eduardo Zaplana por blanqueo de capitales y delito fiscal

Eduardo Zaplana, expresidente de la Comunitat Valenciana, exministro con José María Aznar, exportavoz parlamentario del PP y uno de los hombres fuertes del partido conservador en la etapa aznarista, ha sido detenido este martes por la Guardia Civil acusado de blanqueo de capitales, malversación de caudales públicos y por un delito fiscal.
La detención ha sido realizada por agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil en su domicilio, en el marco de una operación que continúa abierta y en la que se prevén más detenciones. De momento, ya han sido detenidas cinco personas más junto a Zaplana. Según los investigadores, se esperan al menos una decena de arrestos más en varias comunidades autónomas. La operación está dirigida por está dirigida por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción y el juzgado de instrucción número 8 de Valencia.
A Zaplana se le acusa de repatriar a España dinero negro que habría obtenido en comisiones ilegales a cambio de adjudicaciones irregulares de contratos públicos durante su etapa de presidente de la Comunitat Valenciana entre 1995 y 2002. Ese dinero negro estaba en el extranjero, en paraísos fiscales, creen los investigadores.
La detención de Zaplana se produce después de que ya fuera investigado en la operación Lezo, el caso de corrupción que afecta al Canal de Isabel II y por el que está imputado el expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio González. Sin embargo, la detención de Zaplana nada tiene que ver con Lezo.
