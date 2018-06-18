El exsocio de Iñaki Urdangarin, Diego Torres, ha ingresado este lunes en la cárcel Brians 2, en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona), tras ser condenado por el Tribunal Supremo a cinco años y ocho meses de cárcel por su implicación en el caso Nóos.
Esta mañana, la representación procesal de Diego Torres ha solicitado un indulto y ha pedido a la Audiencia de Palma la suspensión de la ejecución de la condena mientras se tramita, según han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJIB).
Torres, que tiene su residencia en Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona), podía ingresar en prisión hasta este lunes a las 20.30 horas, cuando terminaba el horario de ingresos, y lo ha hecho a las 17.05 horas, acompañado de su abogado, Manuel González Peeters.
Brians 2, situada a unos 40 kilómetros de Barcelona, se inauguró en 2007 y tiene 14 módulos residenciales, cada uno con tres plantes y 72 celdas, con un total de 1.008 celdas con capacidad para 1.500 personas.
Torres será trasladado al módulo de ingresos, donde se le hará un examen médico y se entrevistará con profesionales del equipo de tratamiento para conocer su situación, establecer sus necesidades y determinar el módulo que se le asignará.
En la selección de un módulo intervendrá el hecho de que es su primer ingreso, y el periodo de atribución del módulo puede durar entre dos y cinco días, han precisado fuentes penitenciarias.
El reglamento penitenciario establece que los centros tienen un máximo de dos meses para hacer una propuesta de clasificación --primero, segundo o tercer grado-- y la junta de tratamiento la eleva a la Dirección General, que toma la decisión definitiva.
En el caso Nóos, el Supremo confirmó la semana pasada condenas de prisión para Urdangarin (cinco años y diez meses), Torres y el expresidente balear Jaume Matas (tres años y ocho meses). Urdangarin ha ingresado hoy en la prisión de Brieva, en Ávila, mientras Matas entró voluntariamente en la cárcel madrileña de Aranjuez el miércoles pasado.
