Público
Público

Dimite la asesora que envió Cifuentes a la Universidad a frenar el caso de su máster

Una de las profesoras investigadas en el caso y secretaria del tribunal encargado de examinar a Cifuentes, Cecilia Rosado, declaró el pasado jueves que María Teresa Feito la había presionado.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
María Teresa Feito Higueruela.

María Teresa Feito Higueruela.

María Teresa Feito, la persona que acudió a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos cuando se publicaron las presuntas irregularidades del máster de la expresidenta madrileña, Cristina Cifuentes, ha presentado su dimisión como asesora de la Consejería de Educación del Gobierno regional, por motivos personales.

Fuentes del Departamento de Educación del Ejecutivo madrileño han confirmado la renuncia de Feito, adelantada este sábado por Eldiario.es, sin concretar la fecha, aunque han indicado que fue ella quien tomó la decisión de dejar el puesto.

La renuncia de Feito se ha conocido después de que varios medios hayan publicado que una de las profesoras investigadas en el caso y secretaria del tribunal encargado de examinarla, Cecilia Rosado, declaró el pasado jueves que Feito la había presionado.

Feito era asesora de la Consejería de Educación, dirigida por Rafael van Grieken, donde se encontraba en comisión de servicios. Es profesora titular de Filología de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos.

El 20 de abril, el rector de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Javier Ramos, confirmó a Efe que Feito acudió al centro académico el 21 de marzo "a interesarse por el tema" del máster, el mismo día en que Eldiario.es publicó la primera noticia sobre las presuntas irregularidades en el máster de Cifuentes.

Preguntado sobre si considera que sufrió presiones, aseguró que "identificar qué es una presión es siempre muy complicado". "¿Es una presión que alguien venga a verte o no? Eso es complicado", recalcó.

Etiquetas