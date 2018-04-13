Público
Dimite el diputado de Podemos que dijo en su currículum que era ingeniero y no lo es 

Juan Merlo ha presentado su dimisión al acta de diputado. También deja las responsabilidades en la organización morada como número dos de su secretaria general, Carmen Santo.

El diputado de En Marea y Secretario de Organización de Podemos Galicia, Juan Merlo. EFE

El diputado de En Marea y secretario de Organización de Podemos Galicia, Juan Merlo, renuncia a su acta parlamentaria después de que se desvelase que en su currículum figuraba que era ingeniero cuando únicamente tiene formación.

Él mismo anunció que presentaba su dimisión al acta de diputado y que deja las responsabilidades en la organización morada como número dos de su secretaria general, Carmen Santos, que precisamente este viernes está en una reunión con la dirección de Podemos en Madrid.

Tras conocerse la información que publicó ABC él mismo salió a comparecer ante los medios de comunicación para reconocer el "error" con su "connivencia" y admitir el "bochorno" por lo ocurrido, pero había dicho que no entendía que fuese motivo de dimisión y lo diferenció del caso de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cristina Cifuentes.

