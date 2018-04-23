La dirección de Podemos no toma ninguna medida contra Bescansa tras su polémico documento

El Consejo de Corrdinación de Podemos (la dirección de la formación morada) ha decidido finalmente no tomar "ningún tipo de acción" disciplinaria contra la diputada y fundadora del partido Carolina Bescansa, por la difusión del documento que planeaba desbancar a Pablo Iglesias.
Según el secretario de Organización de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, no se ha tomado ninguna medida porque "hemos decidido mirar para delante", después del acuerdo de la semana pasada en torno a la candidatura de Íñigo Errejón para la Comunidad de Madrid. "Se ha aportado una solución a lo que ocurría en Madrid, el acuerdo es unidad es muy positivo y hemos decidido mirar para delante. Creo que no hacen faltas más valoraciones", ha dicho Echenique.
"Valoramos positivamente que la semana pasada finalizó con un acuerdo de unidad, que pone las necesidades de la gente en primer lugar y que apuesta por salir a ganar en la Comunidad de Madrid. Aportar soluciones es lo que hicimos de la dirección estatal" ha insistido el número tres del partido.
Echenique ha evitado también pronunciarse sobre si Bescansa debería renunciar a su acta de diputada: "Creo que esta pregunta habría que hacersela a ella. Por nuestra parte hemos decidido no tomar ninguna medida y respecto a su opción personal no soy yo quien tiene que valorarla. Lo tendrá que hacer ella y explicarla ella a los medios de comunicación".
(Habrá ampliación)
