DIRECTO: La CUP tacha al Estado de "aparato represivo"

La Audiencia Territorial de Schleswig-Holstein (norte de Alemania) descarta el delito de rebelión en la petición de extradición a España del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont y lo deja en libertad bajo fianza de 75.000 mientras estudia la entrega por malversación. A continuación te iremos contando al instante todas las reacciones a esta decisión judicial.

El abogado de Junqueras duda que el TS mantenga orden de extradición de Puigdemont

Andreu Van den Eynde, el abogado del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, ha destacado la decisión de la justicia alemana de rechazar extraditar por rebelión al expresidente Carles Puigdemont, al no ver violencia en el "procés", y ha cuestionado que el Supremo mantenga la euroorden.



El abogado de Puigdemont en alemania afirma que no está claro que salga hoy en libertad

Los abogados alemanes que defienden al ex presidente catalán Carles Puigdemont señalaron que todavía no está claro cuándo el político independentista podrá abandonar la prisión de Neumünster, después de que la justicia alemana dictara su libertad bajo fianza de 75.000 euros. "En primer lugar, deben cumplirse las condiciones impuestas por el tribunal, lo que debería ocurrir tan pronto como sea posible, pero todavía no se sabe si esto podría ser hoy", señaló el letrado Till Dunckel, miembro del equipo de la defensa de Puigdemont, en declaraciones a la agencia dpa.

ERC ve a la justicia española "frente al espejo"

El adjunto a la dirección de ERC, Pere Aragonès, ha dicho este jueves que la decisión de la justicia alemana de dejar en libertad bajo fianza al expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont supone poner a la justicia española "frente al espejo".



La CUP tacha al Estado de "aparato represivo"

La CUP ha tachado este jueves al Estado de "aparato represivo" tras la decisión de la justicia alemana de dejar en libertad bajo fianza al expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont. "Una vez más se demuestra que el Estado funciona como un aparato represivo de parte en función de la ideología", han concretado los 'cupaires' en una entrada en su cuenta de Twitter.