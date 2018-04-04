Este miércoles por la tarde toda la atención de los medios va a estar centrada en la Asamblea de Madrid, donde se celebra un pleno extraordinario a petición de Podemos y PSOE para intentar aclarar qué es lo que ha pasado con el ya famoso Máster de Cristina Cifuentes.
La sesión parlamentaria se celebra el mismo día en el que El Confidencial revela que el acta de Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM) que exhibió la presidenta madrileña el pasado 21 de marzo —el mismo día que estalló el escándalo— para intentar demostrar que sí había hecho el Máster fue fabricado horas después de conocerse la noticia y contiene al menos dos firmas falsas.
La expectación por lo que pueda decir Cifuentes es total. Pese a que cada vez más estaba más acorralada, la presidenta madrileña descarta dimitir. Eso es al menos es que afirman fuentes de la Comunidad de Madrid. En cualquier caso, Cifuentes comparecerá ante los medios de comunicación después del pleno.
Podrás seguirlo todo en directo aquí.
