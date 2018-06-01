Público
Directo | Sánchez acaricia la presidencia 

Sigue al minuto la segunda jornada del debate sobre la moción de censura.

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, durante su intervención desde la tribuna de oradores del hemiciclo, en la primera jornada de la moción de censura presentada por su partido contra el presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy. EFE/ J.J.Guillén

La segunda y última jornada del debate sobre la moción de censura dejará un momento histórico: por primera vez en la historia de la democracia una moción de censura saldrá adelante. El Congreso vota este viernes la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy que, con el apoyo de Podemos y los partidos nacionalistas, hará con toda probabilidad presidente del Gobierno al líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez.

Esta mañana, a partir de la 9:00 horas, intervienen el PSOE y el PP. Por los socialistas intervendrá Margarita Robles; Rafael Hernando hablará en nombre del PP. Está previsto que Mariano Rajoy acuda al Congreso desde primera hora. Lo que no está claro que vaya a intervenir, aunque puede hacerlo en cualquier momento. Las incógnitas se irán aclarando a lo largo de la mañana.

La toma de posesión ante Felipe VI podría ser el sábado

El relevo se barrunta rápido. Una vez aprobada la moción de censura, la presidenta del Congreso comunicará el resultado al rey, y el Gobierno deberá presentar su dimisión al Monarca, según establece el artículo 114.2 de la Constitución. En ese momento, el candidato, Pedro Sánchez, se entenderá investido de la confianza de la Cámara y, a continuación, Felipe VI le nombrará presidente del Gobierno. La toma de posesión podría ser este mismo sábado.

La votación, en torno al mediodía

Después de las más de diez horas de debate de ayer, jueves, la jornada de hoy comenzará a las nueve de la mañana con la intervención de la portavoz del PSOE, Margarita Robles, y cerrará el turno de portavoces Rafael Hernando, del PP. En principio, se calcula que la votación, que será nominal por llamamiento y de viva voz, pueda producirse hacia las doce o una de la tarde.

