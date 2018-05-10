Los docentes claman contra el PP valenciano por su web sobre el "adoctrinamiento"

El PP de la Comunitat Valenciana, según su diputada Betriz Gascó, está preocupado por el "adoctrinamiento catalanista" que a su juicio impulsa el conseller de Educación Vicent Marzá, de Compromís. Por ello, ha iniciado una campaña en su web donde, bajo el título "no al adoctrinamiento", pide denuncias anónimas sobre el tema.
En concreto, en palabras de su líder Isabel Bonig, buscan conseguir que los ciudadanos valencianos denuncien "si se manipula la historia o que se incumpla nuestro estatuto o que se utilice la escuela pública como lugar de batallas políticas". La web del PP ha recibido "más de 100 denuncias" según Bonig.
Se oponen a una "indecente" campaña
Esta iniciativa ha levantado ampollas en la Comunitat Valenciana. Ha recibido críticas del propio profesorado como de la consellería de Educación. Los profesores de cuya profesionalidad duda el PPCV han calificado de "indecente" esta actitud: "Los docentes valencianos son grandes profesionales"
Este gran desacuerdo se vio reflejado el pasado martes cuando, en las manifestaciones convocadas contra los recortes y la ley educativa LOMCE a nivel estatal, el Sindicato de Trabajadores de la Enseñanza de la Comunitat Valenciana se sumó a las protestas. Hicieron un llamamiento a la participación para oponerse a esta campaña.
Cubriendo la manifestación en València para la mejora de la educación #SíalValencià #NoalaLOMCE #SíalaPublica #NoalaLOMCE pic.twitter.com/ee38TBZ3fO— María Yuste (@mariayustep) 8 de mayo de 2018
La Asociación de Directores de Institutos de Educación Secundaria también ha mostrado su "más enérgica repulsa hacia la temeraria e intimidatoria", ha dicho en un comunicado. "Denunciamos esta práctica persecutoria e inquisitorial que pretende normalizar", añadía la nota.
Por su parte, el conseller Vicent Marzá, en el pleno de las Corts Valencianes de este pasado miércoles, calificó también de "indecente" y "vergonzosa" la campaña contra "los docentes valencianos". "En los centros educativos no se adoctrina, se educa en libertad para que los niños y las niñas sean libres y críticos con cualquier ideología", dijo el conseller.
