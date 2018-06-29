20-S, el documental producido por Mediapro y dirigido por Jaume Roures que desmonta la versión del juez Llarena sobre los acontecimientos que llevaron a los 'Jordis' a prisión, se emitió la noche de este jueves en el programa Sense Ficció de TV3, la televisión pública catalana, y alcanzó un share de audiencia del 33,7%. Traducido a un número concreto de espectadores, ese share significa que 982.000 espectadores de media siguieron el programa, con un pico de 1.071.000 espectadores.
El buen dato de audiencia muestra el interés de los telespectadores catalanes por la reconstrucción de los hechos que desembocaron en la entrada en prisión de los líderes de Òmnium Cultural y la Asamblea Nacional Catalana, Jordi Cuixart y Jordi Sánchez.
20-S repasa de una manera inédita y con decenas de fuentes visuales diferentes, lo que pasó el 20 de septiembre de 2017 durante el registro de la Consejería de Economía por parte de la Guardia Civil y el intento de la Policía Nacional de entrar en la sede de la CUP. Su director, Jaume Roures, explicó el día de la presentación que las imágenes del documental podrían servir de prueba para la defensa de Sánchez y de Cuixart.
Hace un año, en julio de 2017, otro documental, también producido por Mediapro, Las cloacas de Interior, obtuvo otro gran dato de audiencia: en aquella ocasión, el share fue 30,1%, o lo que es lo mismo, 766.000 espectadores vieron este documental de investigación desarrollado a partir de la trama revelada por Público en junio de 2016 sobre el uso partidista del Ministerio del Interior durante el mandato de Jorge Fernández Díaz para perjudicar a incriminar a los independentistas catalanes.
Como ya ocurriera con Las cloacas de Interior, 20-S no será emitido por ninguna televisión de ámbito estatal.
