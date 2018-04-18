Público
Público

El documento de Bescansa contra Iglesias El documento de Bescansa contra Iglesias se envió desde su móvil de diputada

La diputada de Podemos asegura que el polémico documento en el que esboza un plan para derrocar al secretario general de Podemos fue elaborado por su "equipo". Desde el partido morado afirman que, como parlamentaria 'rasa', Bescansa carece de tal equipo

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La diputada de Podemos, Carolina Bescansa. (EFE)

La diputada de Podemos, Carolina Bescansa. (EFE)

Carolina Bescansa, diputada de Podemos en el Congreso, habría mentido este miércoles en sus explicaciones a los medios de comunicación, tras conocerse el polémico borrador en el que esboza una "posible negociación" con Íñigo Errejón, para unirse a su candidatura a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid en las elecciones de 2019. El texto contempla también una estrategia para que Bescansa releve a Pablo Iglesias como líder del partido morado.

Según Bescansa, fue su "equipo" quien lo envió por la red de mensajería Telegram, y quien lo colgó "por error" en su canal en esta aplicación, abierto a las casi 2.000 personas que le siguen. Además, la diputada gallega ha afirmado que los contenidos del documentos "no han sido ni visados ni aprobados", ni por ella ni por Errejón.

No obstante, desde el partido morado desmienten esta versión: primero, porque en una captura de pantalla a la que ha accedido Público, se observa que fue Bescansa quien subió el documento a su canal desde su propio teléfono móvil; y segundo, porque niegan que, como diputada "rasa", Bescansa tenga un equipo propio. 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas