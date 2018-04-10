Público
Domènech ganas las primarias de Podem con el 72% de los votos

La exsecretaria de Feminismos y de Coordinación Interna de Podem, Noelia Bail, ha quedado en segunda posición con 596 votos (9,09%), y la senadora de ECP, Celia Cànovas, ha obtenido 389 sufragios (5,93%). Han participado 6.809 inscritos

Xavier Domènech durante una intervención en el Parlament de Catalunya. | TONI ALBIR (EFE)

El líder de los comuns, Xavier Domènech, se ha impuesto en las primarias de Podem Catalunya con 4.771 votos (el 72,73%) y será el nuevo secretario general de la formación morada, han explicado a Europa Press fuentes de la formación.

La candidatura de la exsecretaria de Feminismos y de Coordinación Interna de Podem Noelia Bail, ha quedado en segunda posición con 596 votos (9,09%), y la de la senadora de ECP Celia Cànovas, ha obtenido 389 sufragios (5,93%).

En esta ocasión, en las primarias de Podem han participado 6.809 inscritos, una cifra muy similar al de las anteriores primarias, cuando votaron 6.927 inscritos que alzaron a Albano-Dante Fachin a la Secretaría General.

