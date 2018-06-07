La Comisión Europea inició este un procedimiento de infracción contra España por no haber desarrollado plenamente las infraestructuras de los centros que reciben y tramitan las llamadas al número de emergencia europeo 112.
El eCall es un sistema inteligente que llama automáticamente al número de emergencia europeo 112 en caso de accidente de tráfico grave y comunica la localización del vehículo a los servicios de emergencia mediante el uso del sistema de navegación por satélite Galileo.
Bruselas anunció el envío a las autoridades españolas de una carta de emplazamiento, primera etapa del procedimiento de infracción comunitario, y le dio dos meses para responder a los argumentos planteados por la Comisión.
De lo contrario, advirtió, la Comisión podría decidir dar un paso más en el procedimiento de infracción, con el envío de un dictamen motivado.
Según estimaciones de la CE, la "llamada de emergencia" reducirá el tiempo de respuesta entre un 40 y un 50 %, salvando, de esta manera, cientos de vidas cada año.
