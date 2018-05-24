La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha solicitado a la jueza que investiga la operación Erial el ingreso en prisión incondicional comunicada y sin fianza del expresidente de la Comunidad Valenciana Eduardo Zaplana, según ha informado el Ministerio Público.
Zaplana ha pasado este jueves a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 8 de Valencia tras ser detenido el martes junto a seis personas más por supuestos delitos de cohecho, prevaricación, malversación y blanqueo de capitales.
El expresidente valenciano y exministro ha sido trasladado esta mañana ante la jueza una vez que la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil terminó los registros en sus domicilios y en su oficina.
La Fiscalía ya anunció este miércoles su oposición a la puesta en libertad de Zaplana después de que los abogados del detenido esgrimieran en un escrito ante la jueza la leucemia que padece como argumento para su libertad.
Además de Zaplana, han pasado a disposición de la juez los hermanos Vicente y José Cotino, empresarios y sobrinos del ex director general de la Policía y expresidente de las Cortes Valencianas, Juan Cotino.
También lo han hecho el exdirigente de la Agencia Valenciana de Turismo y exconsejero del parque temático Terra Mítica Joaquín Barceló y su mujer Elisa López, el abogado y asesor fiscal Francisco Grau, y Juan Francisco García, exjefe de Gabinete de Zaplana en la Generalitat.
Todos fueron detenidos en una causa en la que se investiga el presunto pago de comisiones por adjudicaciones del Gobierno de la Comunidad Valenciana en la época en la que lo presidía Eduardo Zaplana (1995-2002) y la reciente repatriación del dinero desviado para su blanqueo.
