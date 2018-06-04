Público
Eduardo Zaplana La jueza de la operación Erial rechaza el excarcelamiento de Zaplana por motivos de salud 

El expresidente de la Generalitat padece una leucemia aguda y un cuadro de "inmunosupresión profunda". La jueza del caso ha rechazado el recurso de la defensa asegurando que Eduardo Zaplana, a pesar de su enfermedad, se encuentra en perfecto estado llevando una vida muy activa desde el año 2015. 

Eduardo Zaplana - EFE

La jueza de la operación Erial ha rechazado el excarcelamiento de Eduardo Zaplana, expresidente de la Generalitat a pesar de sus problemas de salud: leucemia aguda y un cuadro de "inmunosupresión profunda" que puede agravarse de manera considerable. El informe médico, al que ha tenido acceso la Cadena SER, reconoce el riesgo de que el enfermo contraiga enfermedades por falta de asepsia ya que "la estancia en el centro penitenciario incide de forma muy negativa en la patología que sufre".

Isabel Rodríguez ha rechazado el recurso de la defensa porque "quien comete presuntamente un delito debe asumir las consecuencias de sus actos siendo él el único responsable". La jueza del caso señala que Eduardo Zaplana, a pesar de su enfermedad, se encuentra en perfecto estado llevando una vida muy activa desde el año 2015, "desplazándose de un sitio a otro sin llevar mascarilla, en un medio hostil donde se puede coger cualquier tipo de virus".

