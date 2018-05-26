El expresidente de la Generalitat y exministro de Trabajo Eduardo Zaplana, detenido en el marco de la operación Erial, habría utilizado los servicios de la abogada madrileña Beatriz García Paesa, la sobrina del exagente de los servicios secretos españoles Francisco Paesa, para gestionar las comisiones conseguidas a través de una empresa en Luxemburgo.
Zaplana, según apuntan varios medios en base a las investigaciones de la UCO, habría utilizado la empresa gestionada por Beatriz García Paesa —presunta lavadora de la comercializadora de armas Defex—, Imison International SA, para redirigir el pago de 6,4 millones de euros en mordidas realizado por los constructores, un dinero que habría sido retornado a España entre 2005 y 2006.
La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número de 8 de València, encargada de las investigaciones de la operación Erial, atribuye al expresidente de la Generalitat hasta una decena de delitos, entre ellos los de asociación ilícita y grupo criminal. Asimismo, considera que el exdirigente conservador recibió comisiones por un montante de unos 6,4 millones de euros procedentes de empresas de la familia Cotino.
La jueza investiga a Zaplana por los delitos de cohecho, prevaricación malversación de caudales públicos, fraude en la contratación, tráfico de influencias, falsedad documental, blanqueo de capitales, asociación ilícita para delinquir, grupo criminal y delito fiscal. Estima además que puede tener fondos ocultos en Andorra, Uruguay y Paraguay.
