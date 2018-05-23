Público
Eduardo Zaplana Zaplana pide su libertad por la leucemia que padece y la Fiscalía se opone

El Ministerio Fiscal alega que el expresidente de la Comunidad Valenciana fue examinado este martes  y no se encontró ninguna causa que impidiera su retención y su presencia en los registros.

Eduardo Zaplana, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Los abogados del expresidente de la Comunidad Valenciana, Eduardo Zaplana, han pedido a la juez que ordenó este  martes su detención que lo ponga en libertad debido a la leucemia que padece, una petición a la que se ha opuesto la Fiscalía.

Fuentes jurídicas han informado a Efe de la petición de los abogados de Zaplana, a quien le diagnosticaron una leucemia en 2015 y, tras someterse a un trasplante de médula, recibe tratamiento en el hospital de la Fe de Valencia.

La Fiscalía ha decidido oponerse a esa petición debido a que este martes fue examinado y no se encontró ninguna causa que impidiera su retención y su presencia en los registros, según las fuentes consultadas por Efe.

Zaplana fue detenido a primera hora de la mañana de este martes y desde entonces ha estado custodiado por los agentes de la Unidad Central Operativa de la Guardia Civil.

Ha estado presente en los registros de sus domicilios y de su oficina y este martes pasó la noche en la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Valencia.

La ley contempla un plazo de 72 horas para el paso a disposición judicial de los detenidos, aunque en el caso de Zaplana y el resto de los detenidos pasarán este jueves a disposición de la juez de Instrucción número 8 de Valencia, han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

El exministro fue arrestado en el marco de la operación Erial por supuestos delitos de cohecho, malversación, prevaricación y blanqueo junto a otras seis personas, entre ellas dos sobrinos de Juan Cotino, ex director general de la Policía, exvicepresidente autonómico y expresidente de las Cortes Valencianas.

