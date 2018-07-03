El ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, Pedro Duque, ha matizado sus declaraciones acerca de que la "escuela privada proporciona una excelencia mayor que la escuela pública". Duque ha defendido este martes en Los Desayunos de TVE que la educación pública es "la prioridad más alta que podemos tener, prácticamente, en el país".
Pese a reconocer que la enseñanza de idiomas es mejor en la escuela privada, el ministro ha señalado que su objetivo es que "la educación (pública) llegue a todo el mundo con excelencia".
El ministro reconoce que la escuela gratuita es "lo básico, lo necesario", además de ser "cada vez mejor en España".
Duque ha excusado sus polémicas palabras, pronunciadas en un foro de educación privada antes de ser nombrado ministro: "No dije la palabra pública porque estaba en un evento de las escuelas privadas y me pareció que se entendía". Asimismo, ha insistido en que, para seguir existiendo la empresa privada, "tiene que tratar de ofrecer más".
