EEUU niega el permiso de entrada al ex secretario general de la OTAN Javier Solana

La embajada de EEUU ha reconocido que el sistema rechaza automáticamente las peticiones para viajar de aquellas personas que han estado en los últimos años en Irán, Irak, Siria, Sudán, Libia, Somalia o Yemen.

El exsecretario general de la OTAN, Javier Solana./EFE

Las política migratoria de los Estados Unidos vuelve a ser noticia. El país norteamericano ha denegado el permiso de entrada al ex secretario general de la OTAN Javier Solana, debido a sus viajes a Irán.

Esto se debe a que el país de Oriente Próximo fue incluido en la lista negra de Trump por el presunto financiamiento del terrorismo internacional.

La embajada de EEUU ha reconocido que el sistema rechaza automáticamente las peticiones para viajar de aquellas personas que han estado en los últimos años en Irán, Irak, Siria, Sudán, Libia, Somalia o Yemen, según ha informado este domingo El País.

Solana ha negado al diario del grupo PRISA que el incidente tenga ningún tipo de trascendencia ya que se encuentra en trámites para conseguir un visado.

