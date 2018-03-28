Las bases de Podemos que han participado en la consulta sobre cómo ir a las elecciones de 2019 han decidido apoyar las coaliciones y que su nombre aparezca en las papeletas electorales. Así lo han avalado el 90,75% de los inscritos participantes en esta consulta celebrada entre los días 21 y el 25 de marzo.
En la consulta han participado un total de 76.511 inscritos, un 16,15% de los que estaban llamados a votar, según adelantó el secretario de Organización, Pablo Echenique. Sin embargo, fuentes de Podemos afirman que si se tienen en cuenta los inscritos activos de la formación la cifra asciende al 46,65% de participación.
En el último Consejo Ciudadano Estatal el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, lanzó esta propuesta para que el nombre de la formación figure en todas las candidaturas con las que presentes a las próximas elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas. Y, de la misma forma, han avalado las posibles coaliciones con "organizaciones hermanas" como Izquierda Unida o EQUO.
Podemos también afirman que, en todos los ámbitos territoriales en los que se ha consultado, se superan los mínimos reglamentarios de participación para que las consultas sean vinculantes, por lo que las primeras pautas sobre cómo afrontar las próximas elecciones ya están marcadas para la formación morada.
