El PSOE ha realizado una nueva encuesta para evaluar el efecto del llamado caso Cifuentes de cara a las elecciones municipales en Madrid, y el sondeo refleja un empate técnico entre PSOE, PP y Ciudadanos, con apenas décimas de diferencias.
Según esta encuesta, realizada entre el 13 y el 18 de abril ente 1.180 ciudadanos de la capital, el PP obtendría el 23,9% de los votos y 14 concejales; lo que significaría un derrumbe total de los populares, con diez puntos menos del porcentaje que obtuvo en 2015, lo que le supondría una pérdida de siete concejales.
El PSOE, siempre según su propio sondeo, se situaría en segundo lugar con el 23,8% de los sufragios, y también obtendría 14 concejales. Eso le supondría un incremento de voto de más de ocho puntos, y cinco concejales más de lo que tiene actualmente.
También crece Ciudadanos, que se situaría como tercera fuerza y con el 23,5% de los votos, muy cerca de los otros dos partidos. Asimismo, se plantaría en el Consistorio municipal con 14 concejales. El partido de Albert Rivera sería el que más se beneficiaría de la crisis del PP madrileño, ya que subiría en votos más de un 12%.
Siempre según este sondeo, quien se desinfla es la opción de Ahora Madrid que encabeza Manuela Carmena. Los morados no llegarían al 20% de los votos, casi once puntos menos que hace tres años, y pasarían de los veinte concejales actuales a tan solo doce.
Los socialistas ya informaron hace unos días de otra encuesta realizada en la Comunidad de Madrid, en la que situaba a esta formación como primera fuerza política, un punto por encima de Partido Popular y Ciudadanos. En la misma también se reflejaba la bajada de Unidos Podemos.
El PSOE valora muy positivamente esta encuesta que le reafirma en su estrategia política en Madrid y el acierto de haber asumido responsabilidades con la presentación de la moción de censura a la presidenta madrileña tras conocerse el fraude sobre la obtención de su máster.
