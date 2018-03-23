Otra encuesta electoral, la enésima, certifica el empuje de Ciudadanos entre los votantes españoles. El partido liderado por Albert Rivera sigue al alza en intención de voto, según el último sondeo publicado por la cadena Ser, aunque en este caso —a diferencia de otros— el ObSERvatorio de la cadena Ser no otorga la victoria al partido naranja.
El sondeo de la Ser pronostica que de celebrarse hoy elecciones, el PP ganaría con el 24,7% de los votos, pero Ciudadanos le seguiría los pasos muy de cerca con el 23,8% de los sufragios. La tercera posición la ocuparía el PSOE con un 20,4% de los votos, mientras que Podemos seguiría con su tendencia bajista con un 16%.
Ciudadanos sigue el partido que más crece: sube un 1,7 puntos con respecto al sondeo anterior y casi 11 puntos desde las elecciones de 2016. El partido de Albert Rivera se nutre principalmente de votantes del PP aunque también del PSOE.
En cuanto al eje ideológico izquierda-derecha, el sondeo de la Ser otorga una gran preponderancia a la derecha: la suma de PP y Ciudadanos sumaría el 48,5% de los sufragios, frente al poco más del 36% de PSOE y Podemos.
La Ser también pregunta por el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy. La encuesta refleja el fuerte desgaste del Gobierno. Los datos son inapelables: el 80,4% de los españoles considera que el actual Ejecutivo ha perdido mucha o bastante sintonía con gran parte de la sociedad; el 72% cree, además, que el Ejecutivo se encuentra muy o bastante aislado y sin capacidad para alcanzar acuerdos con otros partidos. Por último, el 71% de los encuestados considera que el Gobierno está muy o bastante paralizado y no realiza reformas importantes.
Como corolario de todo esto, un 63% de los ciudadanos cree si Rajoy no logra un acuerdo para aprobar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado, algo que parece bastante improbable, debe adelantar las elecciones.
