El Tribunal Administrativo de Contratación Pública (TACP) ha dado la razón a Manuela Carmena al desestimar los recursos de las grandes eléctricas contra el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. De este modo, Iberdrola, Endesa y Gas Natural no podrán optar a una adjudicación de 82 millones de euros.
Los nuevos pliegos aprobados por el Ayuntamiento de Carmena exigen a las eléctricas vender únicamente energía renovable para poder participar en el mayor concurso eléctrico de España dentro del ámbito municipal, que tiene una duración de dos años.
Tras los recursos presentados por Iberdrola, Endesa y Gas Natural, el TACP entiende que, tal y como exige el consistorio madrileño, las empresas deben aportar un etiquetado A para verificar que la comercilizadora sólo utiliza energía renovable.
"Una energía más limpia y lo más respetuosa con el medio ambiente constituye una línea prioritaria y transversal a la acción de gobierno del Ayuntamiento de Madrid", sostienen fuentes del área de Economía y Hacienda recogidas por la Ser.
Asimismo, este varapalo del TACP puede sentar la base para futuras sentencias, ya que estas grandes eléctricas mantienen un pulso contra los ayuntamientos de Barcelona o Valencia por cuestiones parecidas.
