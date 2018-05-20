Este sábado EQUO ha celebrado su Mesa Federal —órgano de coordinación y representación territorial que cuenta con la participación de las comunidades autónomas—, en la que se ha votado el documento Estrategia Federal Horizonte 2019, el cual implica, entre otras cosas, el seguir dando respaldo a la actual confluencia con Podemos e IU en la que participa la formación ecologista actualmente. El documento ha sido aprobado con más del 80% de los apoyos, según informa el partido en un comunicado.
Desde que se tomara en 2016 la decisión interna de confluir a las elecciones generales como Unidos Podemos con el fin de "adaptarse al contexto político y las demandas sociales para responder a los grandes desafíos ecológicos, sociales y económicos, como se explicita en la nota. "Hemos conseguido que las políticas verdes ya estén en el discurso político", señala Beatriz del Hoyo, responsable del Área Política de la Comisión Ejecutiva Federal de EQUO.
"Apostamos decididamente por continuar sumando en las confluencias con Podemos, IU y otros actores de cambio para construir mayorías", ha declarado Juantxo López de Uralde, coportavoz de la formación verde. "EQUO ha aportado a las confluencias un gran caudal de ideas y propuestas desde la ecología política", ha celebrado el coportavoz.
Así, aunque la decisión aún debe ser ratificada por los afiliados y afiliadas, se espera que "desde EQUO se continuará trabajando junto con Podemos e IU", con la intención de "concurrir juntos en las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas de 2019", especifica el comunicado.
En este sentido, desde la formación inciden en que el documento "respeta la competencia de las asambleas territoriales", además del mandado de la militancia, que será quien tenga "la última palabra".
