ERC ha decidido abrir un expediente informativo a su diputado y secretario general adjunto, Lluís Salvadó, por sus comentarios "machistas" difundidos tras ser grabada una conversación telefónica personal. El objetivo del expediente es "evaluar las palabras filtradas de Lluís Salvadó y determinar la aplicación de las medidas disciplinarias, si son pertinentes". La ejecutiva nacional de ERC será el órgano que tomará la decisión definitiva.
El exsecretario general de Hacienda planteó elegir como consellera de Enseñanza "a la que tenga las tetas más gordas". El diputado pidió perdón por sus comentarios y anunció que denunciará la filtración de la conversación al programa Espejo Público, de Antena 3.
Con independencia del resultado del expediente informativo, la dirección de ERC considera que las palabras de Salvadó "son ofensivas, machistas, reprobables y del todo inaceptables, pese a producirse en el contexto de una conversación privada e informal". Sin embargo, el portavoz de ERC, Sergi Sabrià, afirmaba este lunes que los comentarios de Salvadó eran simplemente "desafortunadas" y "producto de una broma".
La dirección de ERC también destaca que dichas palabras "no se corresponden en ningún caso con el ideario y los valores republicanos y feministas que defiende" este partido "desde su fundación el año 1931", por lo que, "aunque agradeciendo la disculpa de Salvadó, no puede dejar de actuar".
Según se explica en el comunicado, una vez abierto el expediente informativo, "el responsable del cumplimiento del código de conducta evaluará si las palabras filtradas intencionadamente por los órganos judiciales del Estado pueden ser objeto de sanciones y medidas disciplinarias concretas, y trasladará sus conclusiones a la ejecutiva nacional".
Después de subrayar que ERC "se reafirma en los valores feministas" y que "se refuerza internamente ante la guerra sucia del Estado", la dirección del partido advierte de que dicha "guerra sucia" no hará mover ni un milímetro sus "convicciones y el compromiso republicano".
