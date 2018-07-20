ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas si se celebraran ahora, con un 24 % de los votos y entre 35 y 37 escaños, por lo que sobrepasaría a Ciudadanos (Cs) -21,4 %- y a JxCat -17,9 %-, según un sondeo realizado por el Centro de Estudios de Opinión (CEO) de la Generalitat.
La encuesta, que se corresponde con el barómetro de opinión política trimestral (segunda oleada), fue realizada entre el 23 de junio y el 14 de julio a 1.500 personas, mediante el procedimiento de visitas domiciliarias asistidas por ordenador y con un margen de confianza del 95 % y un margen de error de más/menos un 2,53 %.
El sondeo refleja que, con una participación electoral aproximada de un 70 %, ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas con el 24 % de los votos y entre 35 y 37 escaños, seguido de Ciudadanos (Cs) con un 21,4% de votos y entre 29 y 30 escaños; JxCat con un 17,9 % de votos y entre 27 y 29 escaños; PSC con un 15 % de votos (19-21 escaños), Catalunya en Comú-Podem con un 7,8 % (8-10 escaños); la CUP con un 7 % de votos (8-10 escaños) y PPC con un 3,8 % de votos (3-4 escaños).
ERC desbancaría así a Ciudadanos, que fue la lista más votada, con 37 escaños, en las últimas elecciones de Catalunya. Aunque, el auténtico vencedor fue el independentismo, que conservó la mayoría absoluta que ya obtuvo en 2015 y que ha renovado en las elecciones al Parlament con mayor participación en la historia.
