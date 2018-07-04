Público
Renovación de la cúpula del Ente ERC apoyará la propuesta del Gobierno para RTVE y el PSOE no logra un acuerdo con el PP

En el Partido Socialista hay quienes aseguran que los contactos con el PP se enmarcan en el normal diálogo con otras fuerzas parlamentarias, pero también hay quienes sostienen que el PSOE intentó pactar con el Partido Popular.

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, y el portavoz parlamentario de ERC, Joan Tardà, momentos antes de reunirse en el marco de la ronda de contactos que está manteniendo el líder socialista con los grupos políticos antes de someterse a la investidura. EFE/J.J. Guillén

Las piezas del puzzle de la renovación de RTVE van encajando. Fuentes de ERC han confirmado a Público que apoyarán la propuesta del Gobierno en la votación de este miércoles, en el Congreso de los Diputados.

El encargado de defender esta posición por parte de la formación republicana será el diputado Gabriel Rufián, portavoz adjunto del grupo. Y, aunque hay voces en ERC que insisten en esperar a que culmine la intervención de la Ministra de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet, ante la Comisión de Política Territorial y Función Pública de la Cámara Baja, antes de confirmar su posición, otras dan por hecho que respaldarán al PSOE. 

( Habrá ampliación)

