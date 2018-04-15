El candidato a liderar la lista de Podemos Madrid en las elecciones autonómicas de 2019, Íñigo Errejón, está satisfecho con que se haya aceptado por parte de la dirección regional la forma de primarias que él propuso: que la candidatura a la Presidencia de la comunidad y la lista completa que la acompañe se voten de forma conjunta, tal y como adelantó Público ayer a última hora del día.

Este método, por el que abogó Errejón desde el principio y se vota este domingo en el consejo autonómico de la formación morada, sin embargo, y tal y como ha recogido este diario de fuentes del entorno ‘errejonista’, no incluyen la totalidad del proyecto del también diputado nacional. “Las negociaciones están avanzadas pero no se ha cerrado un acuerdo. El conjunto de condiciones no están cerradas”, advierten estos interlocutores. “Especialmente aquellas que garantizan que Errejón puede gobernar su proyecto”, añaden.

(Habrá ampliación)