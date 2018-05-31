El Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Llíria (Valencia) ha absuelto a los cuatro miembros de España 2000 acusados de un delito leve de amenazas, coacciones y falta de respeto a la autoridad por la protesta que realizaron ante la vivienda particular de la vicepresidenta del Consell, Mónica Oltra.
El juicio por estos hechos, ocurridos la noche del 18 de octubre de 2017, tuvo lugar el pasado día 23 y en él el fiscal pidió una multa de 1.800 euros y una orden de alejamiento durante seis meses para estas cuatro personas.
La noche de ese 18 de octubre un grupo de personas encapuchadas y/o con caretas de la película "Scream" se concentró frente al domicilio de Oltra; desplegó una gran bandera española con el lema "Viva la unidad de España", coreó diversas consignas e hizo sonar un pasodoble seguido del himno de España.
La investigación se abrió a raíz de la denuncia interpuesta por la Abogacía de la Generalitat el 20 de octubre, por si los hechos pudiesen constituir un delito de acoso, de odio o de desorden público.
