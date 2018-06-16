El presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha propuesto una ley electoral en la que los partidos deban obtener un 3% del total nacional de votos para entrar en el Congreso. Una barrera que afectaría a los partidos nacionalistas y que podría dificultar su representación en la Cámara Baja. Aunque, para el líder de Ciudadanos, es una fórmula que garantizaría que "los votos españoles valgan igual".
Así lo ha anunciado Rivera durante su participación en el segundo acto de la plataforma España Ciudadana, celebrado este sábado en Málaga. En él también han participado el Premio Nobel de Literatura, Mario Vargas Llosa, la escritora e investigadora andaluza María Elvira Roca, la magistrada María José Torres, el empresario Kike Sarasola y el entrenador de baloncesto y exseleccionador Javier Imbroda. Un acto que, como el primero celebrado en Madrid, ha vuelto a ser una muestra del patriotismo español y de la defensa de la "unidad".
Después de las intervenciones de estos invitados, Rivera ha cerrado el acto reivindicado un sistema electoral donde se proteja la igualdad de todos los españoles y el interés general: "Necesitamos una ley electoral que fije un umbral del 3% del voto nacional para que un partido tenga representación en el Congreso" y ha destacado "que los españoles no estén en manos del 0,5% o del 0,7% de partidos nacionalistas que cambian gobiernos, deciden presupuestos o tienen privilegios".
🇪🇸 @Albert_Rivera "Necesitamos una ley electoral que fije un umbral de 3% del voto nacional para que un partido tenga representación en el Congreso; se debe proteger el interés general" #MálagaCiudadana pic.twitter.com/sWuO5Cs4JB— Ciudadanos (@CiudadanosCs) 16 de junio de 2018
La ley vigente establece un umbral de votos para acceder al Congreso, pero este es diferente para cada circunscripción. El 3% lleva tiempo en el centro del debate, sobre todo después de que Podemos pidiera eliminar esta barrera y que perjudica a formaciones minoritarias como el partido animalista PACMA.
Sin embargo, lejos de la propuesta del partido morado, Rivera ha incidido en ampliar esta barrera a abrir el debate para la reforma. Una propuesta realizada ante los 4.000 asistentes al acto, según la organización, que sea "para mejorar y fortalecer España, no para debilitarla y liquidarla"; más concretamente, ha dicho que no debe hacerse para "contentar a Puigdemont, a Torra y a los separatistas".
