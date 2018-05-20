España ciudadana: la plataforma de Rivera respaldada por la AVT y sindicatos policiales y militares

Ciudadanos ha lanzado este domingo su plataforma cívica para "hablar de España sin complejos". El nombre no ha sido muy diferente al que se podía esperar: España ciudadana. Así lo han anunciado en un macroacto en la capital en el que han invitado a varias asociaciones para avalar el proyecto: la Asociación de Víctimas del Terrorismo, la Asociación Dignidad y Justicia, el Sindicato Unificado de Policías, la Sociedad Civil Catalana, la Asociación de Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado Víctimas del Terrorismo, la Unión Federal de Policías y la Asociación Unificada de Militares Españoles.
Han llamado al acto a los "héroes anónimos", ciudadanos que han remarcado los valores de la plataforma: "España" y "construir un proyecto nacional".
El acto ha comenzado haciendo referencia al asesinato de ETA de Miguel Ángel Blanco. A través de la primera intervención que ha habido, del periodista de Telemadrid Santiago Acosta que ha relatado cómo se vivió este atentado.
La convocatoria, que se cerrará con un mitin de Albert Rivera, ha llenado un aforo de 1.100 personas junto con banderas de España y de la Unión Europea y carteles de "igualdad" y "unión".
La creación de la plataforma nace ante el avance del proceso independentista en Catalunya, e impulsada por las encuestas electorales que vaticinan el triunfo de Ciudadanos en los próximos comicios de 2019 y 2020.
