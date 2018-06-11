España reclama en la ONU una negociación con el Reino Unido sobre Gibraltar

España reclamó este lunes al Reino Unido negociaciones sobre la cuestión de Gibraltar y defendió que la ONU debe seguir ocupándose de la situación de ese territorio mientras no se complete su descolonización.
"España, como pide Naciones Unidas, permanece abierta al diálogo", señaló la diplomática Francisca Pedrós, que representó al Gobierno en una reunión del comité de Descolonización de la ONU.
Además, España ha reiterado que sigue vigente la oferta a Reino Unido para una cosoberanía sobre Gibraltar, oferta desvelada en octubre de 2016 y que fue rechazada por Londres.
El comité llevó este lunes a cabo su examen anual de la cuestión de Gibraltar y, tras escuchar a representantes de España y del Peñón, acordó mantener el asunto en su agenda de cara al futuro.
Pedrós reiteró la postura tradicional de España, para quien "no cabe otra solución al contencioso de Gibraltar que un proceso de descolonización negociado entre España y el Reino Unido en los términos que ha establecido Naciones Unidas".
"España ha invitado repetidamente al Reino Unido, un país amigo, socio y aliado, a que cumpla el mandato de Naciones Unidas y negocie sobre Gibraltar en los términos que las propias Naciones Unidas establecen", subrayó.
Mientras no se resuelva la cuestión, las autoridades españolas consideran que el comité de Descolonización debe mantener a Gibraltar en su lista de territorios que no han sido descolonizados.
Pedrós recordó que España "sigue sufriendo en pleno siglo XXI" una "situación colonial anacrónica" y que Gibraltar es "la única colonia existente en el continente europeo".
En años anteriores, las autoridades gibraltareñas han intentado sin éxito que el comité deje de ocuparse de este caso.
En la reunión de este lunes intervino el ministro principal de Gibraltar, Fabián Picardo, quien confió en que el nuevo Gobierno español apueste por la cooperación en varios asuntos, incluidas las consecuencias de la salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE).
