España y Venezuela reanudan su relación diplomática

España y Venezuela han anunciado este miércoles el restablecimiento de sus relaciones diplomáticas y el regreso de sus embajadores, con el fin de restituir los canales de diálogo diplomático entre ambos gobiernos, en el marco del respeto mutuo y el derecho internacional.
En un comunicado conjunto, el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores y de Cooperación de España y el Ministerio de Exteriores venezolano anuncian el inicio del "proceso de normalización de sus relaciones diplomáticas en beneficio de sus ciudadanos, que están unidos por estrechos vínculos que deben preservarse".
En enero pasado, las relaciones entre España y Venezuela se enturbiaron a raíz de las sanciones acordadas por la Unión Europea contra siete altos funcionarios venezolanos. El 25 de ese mes el Gobierno venezolano declaró persona no grata al embajador español en Caracas, Jesús Silva Fernández, por las "continuas agresiones y recurrentes actos de injerencia" del gobierno español en los asuntos de Venezuela, y le dio un plazo de 72 horas para abandonar el país. Al día siguiente el Gobierno español hizo lo mismo con el embajador de Venezuela en Madrid, Mario Isea.
El presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, se había mostrado de acuerdo en la vuelta de los dos embajadores siempre que hubiera "respeto en las relaciones políticas y diplomáticas entre los Gobiernos", según manifestó el pasado 11 de abril. Ese mismo día se habían reunido en Madrid el secretario de Estado de Cooperación Internacional y para Iberoamérica y el Caribe, Fernando García Casas, y el viceministro para Europa del Gobierno venezolano, Yván Gil.
En esa cita, Casas y Gil constataron que sigue habiendo "discrepancias y visiones profundamente divergentes" entre ambos Gobiernos, pero reconocieron la conveniencia de normalizar un diálogo bilateral a tenor de los importantes vínculos existentes entre los dos países. Gil entregó, entonces, una carta del canciller venezolano Jorge Arreaza al ministro de Asuntos Exteriores y de Cooperación, Alfonso Dastis.
