ETA adelantó por carta a sindicatos y partidos que su disolución será completa

“Algún día, todo esto dará para escribir un libro”. La frase ha salido de boca de una de las personas que sigue muy de cerca el proceso final de ETA y que conoce prácticamente todo lo que está ocurriendo en torno al momento histórico que vive esta semana Euskadi.

Ese futuro libro podría tener ya un nuevo apartado: hace 15 días, la dirección de la organización ya desarmada envió una carta en la que anunciaba que había decidido “dar por terminados su ciclo histórico y su función, dando fin a su recorrido”.

La nota con el anagrama utilizado por ETA para los comunicados vinculados a su desaparición (la tradicional hacha y serpiente, pero ahora en madera tallada y no con el clásico fondo azul) ha sido filtrada por uno de sus receptores a ElDiario.es, que la ha dado a conocer este martes. Según ha podido confirmar Público, entre los destinatarios se encuentran organizaciones sindicales vascas (también de ámbito estatal) y partidos políticos.

“Esta decisión cierra el ciclo histórico de 60 años de ETA. No supera, en cambio, el conflicto que Euskal Herria mantiene con España y con Francia. El conflicto no comenzó con ETA y no termina con el final del recorrido de ETA”, dice otra parte de la nota que está fechada el 16 de abril. Para entonces, la organización ya había concluido su debate interno y ya tenía adoptada la decisión que hará pública en las próximas horas.

Fuentes conocedoras de esta carta señalan que el objetivo de la misma no era otro que “dar seguridad política” a la decisión sobre su final, principalmente para alejar fantasmas en torno al carácter “concluyente” que tendrá su declaración final.

Una declaración que, según ha trascendido en los últimos días, se firmaría ante representantes de la Fundación Henry Dunant, un centro suizo especializado en resolución de conflictos que tiene como presidente de honor a Javier Solana, ex ministro de Exteriores del PSOE y ex secretario general de la OTAN.

